VARIETY reports that HIPGNOSIS SONGS has acquired the music catalog of producer and songwriter, NADIR KHAYAT, better known by his stage name REDONE.

The 3x GRAMMY winner's work includes LADY GAGA smashes "Poker Face," "Bad Romance," "Just Dance," and "Love Game," as well as NICKI MINAJ's "Starships," ENRIQUE IGLESIAS' "I Like It" and many other hits.

According to the report, HIPGNOSIS has acquired 100% of REDONE's songs and recorded music interests including copyright, writer royalties and producer royalties for his 337 songs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Between MARCH 2019 and MARCH 2020, the company spent nearly $700 million to acquire 42 catalogs from many hit songwriters and producers including TIMBALAND, DAVE STEWART, and JACK ANTONOFF.

