WITHERS FAMILY TEXAS HOLDINGS, LLC. Alternative KYRK (106-5 THE SHARK)/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX brings in DAN RIOS for mornings, 6-10a beginning MONDAY, JULY 20th. RIOS was last in mornings at cross-town iHEARTMEDIA Rocker KNCN (C101) as part of THE 2 GUYS IN THE MORNING WITH REX AND RIOS. He had a brief stint with THE SHARK back in 2016.

106-5 THE SHARK PD LOGAN said, "DAN is a local CC native and veteran on air personality here in the COASTAL BEND. We're excited to have his passion, energy, and enthusiasm for the community as part of our team to help THE SHARK continue to grow."

RIOS added, "I'm just happy to be back in the studio and looking forward to a solid future with THE SHARK here in my hometown!"

