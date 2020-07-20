You Are The Event

If you’re a record promoter or radio programmer in search of exciting, new ways to take your artist showcases to the next level in an era of socially distanced performances, the interactive virtual events company YOOP may have a new tool for you to investigate.

Announcing last week that it will open four new “eSpace” studios, including three in NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, and NASHVILLE, YOOP wants the music industry to know that it will soon offer professionally produced live broadcasts that can be joined simultaneously by millions of fans from anywhere in the world to artists, record companies, and radio networks who may wish to not only deliver a highly polished online concert experience from those locations but also to make use of the company’s signature real-time audience interaction platform.

Describing the studios as venues that offer “new-to-market virtual on-stage experiences”, the company explains that its eSpaces will provide a level of fan engagement and offer production values that are not possible with existing live-streaming options, saying that “these venues will be specifically configured for the platform’s interactive livestream experiences, allowing creators to easily create and distribute high-quality, interactive, virtual content.”

Of particular interest to musical artists used to the two way excitement of performing live in front of their fans, YOOP has designed its service to bring fans virtually onto an eSpace stage with them via digital screens that create a direct connection between themselves and their audience and “capture energy from fans that is often lost in traditional live-streaming performances.”

The secret sauce in all of this is technology YOOP has developed that allows audience members, who appear on a series of screens set up in front of artists as they perform in an eSpace, to be switched live onto the main screen in the center of an eSpace venue so that the artist and the fan are able to speak with another in front of anyone attending their event, with all “camera angles, sound setup, and other logistic details ... designed to provide an unparalleled level of production quality for an online and interactive live entertainment.”

In a demo earlier this month for a wide assortment of potential customers - in addition to serving artists and creators, the company’s platform can also be used for events ranging from athletic competitions to corporate presentations - YOOP Founder & CEO BENOIT FREDETTE underscored the potential benefits to musical artists by discussing the recent experience of Canadian artist ALICIA MOFFET, who was not only able to deliver superior broadcast quality and interaction to a much wider audience than she could have delivered via ZOOM or similar services but was also able to earn $110,000 from a concert she had for 5,500 fans who paid $20 each to see her perform from an existing eSpace in MONTREAL.

FREDETTE noted that artists and creators, who set their own price for access to their events, typically charge between $8 and $20 and typically keep the majority of their proceeds as profit after paying Yoop its production services fee, which can range from $5,000 up to $500,000 for very large events.

In addition to producing an event at one of its eSpace studios, YOOP, which has already contracted for over 1,000 events, is able to serve customers at an existing venue of their choice or in more intimate smaller spaces via mobile production kits, thereby adjusting to any space or budget.

To learn more, visit https://www.yoop.app/.

