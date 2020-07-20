Super Sako

LA-based rapper and producer SUPER SAKO, recently signed a global recording deal with BMG, and this week celebrated the video premiere for his single "Tik Tok" on the giant-sized 'Godzilla' screen in TIMES SQUARE.

"Tik Tok" is the first single from the artist's upcoming album Beautiful Mess, and a collaboration with EGYPTIAN actor and rapper MOHAMED RAMADAN. The song's title is a nod to the video-sharing platform of the same name.

BMG Marketing Director, AFRICA & MENA said, "SUPER SAKO is a force of nature, his energetic personality is well reflected throughout this project. This album is guaranteed to be non-stop fun. In 2020, music has no border and neither do we."

SUPER SAKO added, "I am extremely excited about the BMG partnership, and to share new music with my fans. "Tik Tok" is a fantastic kick-off and collaborating with MOHAMED RAMADAN was really fun."

« see more Net News