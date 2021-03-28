Rescheduled

The eighth annual PEPSI GULF COAST JAM, originally scheduled for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, has been postponed to FRIDAY, MARCH 26th through SUNDAY, MARCH 28th, 2021. LUKE BRYAN, BRAD PAISLEY and LYNYRD SKYNYRD are still set to headline, and the rest of the previously announced lineup is still intact.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD, CODY JINKS, JOE NICHOLS, LINDSAY ELL, JON LANGSTON, CJ SOLAR and FRANK RAY are scheduled for FRIDAY. PAISLEY, COLE SWINDELL, BILLY RAY CYRUS, JORDAN DAVIS, TENILLE TOWNES, SHY CARTER and ALEX HALL round out SATURDAY’s lineup. BRYAN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, RILEY GREEN, WALKER HAYES, RYAN HURD and SHELLY FAIRCHILD will entertain on the final day.

“We held out as long as we possibly could before making the decision to postpone this year’s PEPSI GULF COAST JAM,” said Exec. Producer RENDY LOVELADY. “The excitement for the festival was amazing. We knew our jammers wanted to get out and hear some great Country music, but virus numbers are rising all over the country and we had to make this very difficult decision.”

“The safety of PEPSI GULF COAST JAM artists, fans, vendors, staff and the residents of our wonderful city is our highest priority, no matter what’s going on,” said PEPSI GULF COAST JAM COO MARK SHELDON. “We felt like we had a great plan in place to make this a safe event, but conversations with state and local officials, the health department and CDC confirmed this was the most prudent move for everyone involved. We look forward to seeing everyone in MARCH!”

Jammers who have already purchased tickets to the 2020 event and are planning to attend the rescheduled festival need to take no action. Refunds for tickets purchased through official PEPSI GULF COAST JAM outlets will be arranged for those unable to attend in MARCH 2021, and are available by filling out this form.

