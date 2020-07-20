Harvey

STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ six man band KING CALAWAY is now down a member. JORDAN HARVEY has stepped away from the Country group to pursue a solo career.

HARVEY explained the move in an INSTAGRAM post, writing, “During this time of quarantine and isolation, like most people around the world it has given me the time to reflect and plan for the future. As most of you know I have spent this time in SCOTLAND with my family, who have always given me the support I need to follow my dreams and aspirations. It is with their support and my own need to continue to discover who I am as an artist that both KING CALAWAY and I have mutually agreed to part ways.

“The members of KING CALAWAY will always be my brothers and our paths will always cross both personally and professionally,” he continued, hinting at an “exciting announcement in the very near future regarding the next step in my journey.”

The most recent installment of KING CALAWAY’s weekly “NASHVILLE’s House Band Series” of cover song collaborations is their first without HARVEY. It’s a version of BONNIE RAITT’s “Something To Talk About” featuring labelmate LINDSAY ELL. Watch it here.

