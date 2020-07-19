Stone (Photo: Cornelius O'Donoghue / Shutterstock.com)

Republican political operative ROGER STONE used a racial slur to refer to his interviewer during a call to iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES SATURDAY (7/18).

While on the phone with weekend host MORRIS "MO'KELLY" O'KELLY and faced with a tough question about how STONE got his felony sentence for lying to CONGRESS and obstructing the House investigation into Russian connections to the TRUMP 2016 campaign commuted by President TRUMP -- "your friendship and relationship and history with DONALD TRUMP weighed more heavily than him just wanting to make sure that justice was done by a person in the justice system, that you were treated so unfairly. There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily. Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I'm guessing it was more than just luck, ROGER, right?" -- STONE, apparently directing his comment to either himself or someone else in his room, said something indistinct (possibly "I don't really like") that ended with the clearer phrase "arguing with this Negro." After O'KELLY asked him to repeat what he had said, STONE, after some silent, denied saying what he had just said, claiming, "I did not. You're out of your mind. You're out of your mind." The interview continued, and O'KELLY afterwards told his audience that he thought STONE did not think he was listening.

STONE took several positions SUNDAY in a text message to THE NEW YORK TIMES, claiming that he never said what he is heard saying in the segment, that someone else at the station said it while cutting him off, insisting that he is not racist, claiming that the word is not a slur, and calling the incident “a smear designed to boost” the show's ratings. O'KELLY told the TIMES that there were no technical issues and that “I wish Mr. STONE would choose one explanation and stick with it. The audio has not changed, neither should his explanation.”

STONE has been known to use the offending word and other offensive terms in tweets, many of which he deleted. A 2016 MEDIA MATTERS FOR AMERICA article listed some of the deleted tweets, which included racist and misogynist comments. TRUMP commuted STONE's sentence, 40 months, on JULY 10th.

