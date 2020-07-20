Flores

Longtime MIAMI talk radio host MARTHA FLORES, whose evening show "LA NOCHE Y USTED" was a staple in the market among Cuban exiles for 61 years, died SATURDAY (7/19) at 92. FLORES was hosting the show on UNIVISION Spanish News-Talk WAQI-A (RADIO MAMBI)/MIAMI until FRIDAY night; EL NUEVO HERALD reports that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in MAY.

Born in CUBA, FLORES was an administrative worker in that country before escaping to MIAMI in 1959 upon FIDEL CASTRO's rise to power. She joined the old WMIE-A (now WQBA-A), paying a weekly fee to do a segment on the station, and later moved to WFAB-A and WOCN-A, then created "LA NOCHE Y USTED" at WRHC-A. The show moved to WQBA-A in 1992 and RADIO MAMBI in 1996.

