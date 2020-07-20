New Alt Station

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING has made some adjustments to its formats in southeastern MICHIGAN, launching a new Alternative station, merging Sports back into its News-Talker, and softening a Hot AC.

The first move involved dropping Sports from WSJM-A-W291DK/ST. JOSEPH-BENTON HARBOR, flipping the signals to Alternative as WQYQ-A-W291DK (THE NEW QYQ 106.1), with SOUTH BEND cluster GM BILL GAMBLE overseeing the station.

“The New QYQ isn’t your older brother’s Alternative station,” said GAMBLE. “If you’re looking for PEARL JAM and NIRVANA, you’ll be disappointed. The New QYQ is about today and all the great new music being produced. The New QYQ’s playlist is a blend of New Rock, Indie Rock, Hip-Hop and Punk, with a dash of Pop and a few love songs mixed in."

In turn, some of the Sports format, which has gone digital-only at wsjmsports.com, has been added to sister News-Talk WSJM-F, which adds ESPN RADIO, FOX SPORTS RADIO, "THE DAN PATRICK SHOW," and the regionally-syndicated "THE HUGE SHOW" and rebranded as "NEWS/TALK/SPORTS 94.9 WSJM."

Meanwhile, Hot AC WCXT (98.3 THE COAST)/HARTFORD-ST. JOSEPH has moved to Soft AC with the secondary slogan adjusted from "Today's Best Mix" to "The Best Mix." The shift comes with a new lineup with some familiar voices, including ZACK EAST returning in mornings, PHIL MCDONALD back for middays, and sister AC WNSN (SUNNY 101.5)/SOUTH BEND, IN morning man STEVE BUDA hosting afternoons as STEVEN RICHARDS. Former COAST morning host JONNY REINHARDT has moved to afternoons at sister Country WYTZ (97.5 Y COUNTRY) and continues to host the community affairs show "GOT SOMETHING TO SAY" on WSJM-F.

