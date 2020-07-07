Patrick Ellis

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the friends and family of HOWARD UNIVERSITY UAC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC longtime host of the SUNDAY “GOSPEL SPIRIT SHOW,” PATRICK ELLIS. He has died due to complications from CORONAVIRUS.

ALL ACCESS had recently reported that he had been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 (NET NEWS 7/13).

ELLIS had been a staple on WHUR for more than 40 years with his SUNDAY show airing 6a to 11a (ET) since 1979.

WHUR GM SEAN PLATER said, “We had been praying and hoping for a different outcome and are sad to report the passing of our beloved colleague and friend. PATRICK was part of the backbone of this station and community.

Like so many, our hearts are heavy. We send our condolences out to his immediate family and to all those who were touched by him over the years through the airwaves on SUNDAY morning.”

His philanthropic efforts at the station and in the community helped feed thousands, provided care for substance-addicted babies, and assisted in building a shelter for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

Funeral services for ELLIS have not yet been announced. Persons can send condolences to his family at WHUR 529 Bryant Street, NW - WASHINGTON, D.C. 20059 or call the PATRICK ELLIS Tribute Line at (202) 750-4924.

