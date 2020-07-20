Laura Veltz

BIG MACHINE MUSIC (BMM) has extended its exclusive, long-term songwriting agreement with LAURA VELTZ. She has been with BMM for eight years and seen success with several honors and six #1 hits, including LADY A's “What If I Never Get Over You," MAREN MORRIS' “The Bones“ and "I Could Use A Love Song," CHRIS YOUNG's “Lonely Eyes," ELI YOUNG BAND's “Drunk Last Night,” and DAN + SHAY's, “Speechless."

“LAURA is a rarity among rarities in terms of craft, commerciality and caring for her fellow humans," said BMM General Manager MIKE MOLINAR. "As we have seen multiple times now, her talents are boundless and translate across audiences. We feel privileged that we get to continue supporting her and her music for many years to come.”

“BIG MACHINE MUSIC and MIKE MOLINAR were both there for my first hit, and I am so lucky to have had them in my corner ever since," said VELTZ. "I’m grateful and excited to partner up again for the next chapter of my life.”

« see more Net News