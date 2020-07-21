New Clients

REMOTE NEWS SERVICE has signed DESERT BROADCASTERS Easy Listening KWXY-A-K222DA and News-Talk KKGX-A-K256CU (920 KGX, REAL TALK)/PALM SPRINGS, CA for its outsourced local news service.

In addition, the company, headed by news veteran LESLEY LOTTO, has added INTRINSIC LABS as a client and is helping the motivational company start its first podcast.

Find out more at remotenewsservice.com.

« see more Net News