Remote News Service Adds KWXY-KKGX/Palm Springs, Intrinsic Labs As Latest Clients
July 21, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
REMOTE NEWS SERVICE has signed DESERT BROADCASTERS Easy Listening KWXY-A-K222DA and News-Talk KKGX-A-K256CU (920 KGX, REAL TALK)/PALM SPRINGS, CA for its outsourced local news service.
In addition, the company, headed by news veteran LESLEY LOTTO, has added INTRINSIC LABS as a client and is helping the motivational company start its first podcast.
Find out more at remotenewsservice.com.
