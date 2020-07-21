Webinar Now Available

PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES Founder/CEO MIKE HENRY presented “Visioning Your Station in a Post-COVID Era" in a webinar to member stations of the NATIONAL FEDERATION OF COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS on JULY 16th.

The presentation is based on research and articles gleaned from the past four months of the pandemic.

The webinar is now available here for all radio stations to view.

