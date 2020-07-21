Lineup Announced

The lineup for the 10th anniversary edition of the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL has been announced, and the show, being held as a two-night televised "virtual festival," will be recorded live in LOS ANGELES and NASHVILLE to air on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations and televised on THE CW SEPTEMBER 18-19. It will include performances by BTS, COLDPLAY, KANE BROWN with KHALID, KEITH URBAN, MIGOS, MILEY CYRUS, THOMAS RHETT, USHER, and more to be announced.

The show will include a "virtual audience" featuring a "CAPITAL ONE Fan Wall" comprised of winners of an on-air contest. it will also feature special remote performances and backstage interviews with artists talking about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their lives and families, and a pre-show radio broadcast hosted by ELVIS DURAN.

“We worked closely with the artist community to create a safe way for them to step back on stage and perform for millions of their fans on the radio and television,” said iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “It’s our commitment to help the artists whose music we play here at iHEART stay connected to their fans.”

“It’s hard to believe that this SEPTEMBER will be the 10th iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL,” added Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. “The 2011 FESTIVAL was iHEART’s first national marquee event and became the model for our hugely successful series of iHEART-branded music events broadcast and streamed across the country on radio, television and online. More than 200 superstar artists have made our iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL the biggest in the world, and this year’s lineup, even amidst a global pandemic, will be one for the history books.”

