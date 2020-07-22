-
WMHX & WMMM/Madison, WI OM Chase Daniels Is A Dad Again As Gregory Peyton Rubin Makes His Debut
Congrats to ENTERCOM/MADISON OM and Hot AC WMHX & Triple A WMMM PD CHASE DANIEL and his beautiful bride DEBORAH on the birth of their new arrival, GREGORY PEYTON RUBIN, on MONDAY (7/20) at 10:29p (CT).
CHASE commented, "Welcome to the world GREGORY PEYTON RUBIN! Mom is a rockstar and baby can’t wait to meet his brother, JACOB. Me? Don't ask ... I flunked Diapers 101 for the second time."
