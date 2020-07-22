Philipps (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Actress and former E! ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION talk show host BUSY PHILIPPS is launching a new podcast for CLOUD10 MEDIA, reports THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER. "BUSY PHILIPPS IS DOING HER BEST" will be co-hosted by CAISSIE ST. ONGE and SHANTIRA JACKSON and will focus on how they and their guests bounced back from setbacks.

The show will be debuting AUGUST 17th with PHILIPPS, ST. ONGE, and SIM SARNA as Exec. Producers.

« see more Net News