In The Big Easy

BENZTOWN announced TUESDAY (7/21) that the internationally syndicated program Sunday Night Slow Jams has picked up ENTERCOM Top 40 WEZB (B97)/NEW ORLEANS as its new affiliate for the show. This brings to 196 the number of total affiliates worldwide.

B97 will be running the Pop version of the program. Sunday Night Slow Jams also offers Rhythmic/Urban, and Classic Hip Hop/Urban AC editions. R DUB! also produces a weeknight version of Slow Jams, which airs MONDAY-THURSDAY from 10P-12M.

Program creator, producer and host R DUB! said, "I feel so lucky to be part of B97’s all-star lineup, to work with (B97 PD) JAMMER and to share SUNDAY nights with the good people of NOLA!"

BENZTOWN VP/Affiliate Sales MARK WILSON said, "Sunday Night Slow Jams airs in every region of this country and on every major radio broadcast network because the combination of the show concept, along with R DUB!'s 'tangible talent,' has an undeniable lasting effect on listeners."

JAMMER added, "We are extremely excited to have R DUB! and Sunday Night Slow Jams on B97. Nobody does it like R DUB! and SNSJ!"

