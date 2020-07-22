Rizzo & Jeff In The Hot Tub

We've all pondered that question about ourselves when seeking inner DJ guidance, right?

Welllll ... RIZZO & JEFF are in the Top 7 anyway and they are not sure how they got on the list but they are finalists for RADIO STAR 2020, an international competition for radio hosts that is judged by Programmers, VP's and Talent Scouts from across the globe.

RIZZO AND JEFF told ALL ACCESS, "RADIO STAR 2020 fell into our lap. This is the first year they are including 'Professional' on-air talent to the competition and the competitors are from 5 continents!"

RIZZO AND JEFF, who have been cuddling in the HOT TUB podcasting the past four months, are so excited about this potential opportunity to make some noise in the world of radio!

Since finding out about RADIO STAR 2020 RIZZO & JEFF have launched a full campaign to win it! What do they win? They have no idea, other than the title for BEST RADIO DJ's IN THE WORLD FOR 2020, a terrible year for radio in general!

There is stiff competition out there so remember, a vote for RIZZO & JEFF is a vote for AMERICA!

Vote and listen to RIZZO & JEFF here, they are free agents.-- check them out here.

RIZZO & JEFF SHOW on FACEBOOK.

HOT TUB TALK podcast.

Email RIZZO & JEFF or harass them with middle of the night calls at (917) 204-5688.

