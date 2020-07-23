Folk Forever

In lieu of the NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL, the producers of the annual event have come up with NEWPORT FOLK REVIVAL RADIO. As we told in earlier [NET NEWS 7/13], on FRIDAY, JULY 31st through SUNDAY, AUGUST 2nd from 11a-7:30p (ET) you can hear archived sets from over 60 years of the festival by tuning in via FOLK RADIO on TUNEIN, or you can turn the dial to three Triple A stations in the NORTHEAST: WFUV/NEW YORK, WMVY, CAPE COD-MARTHA’S VINEYARD or WEXT/ALBANY, NY

Now SIRIUSXM channels THE BRIDGE (Ch. 17) and THE VILLAGE (Ch. 741) will be sharing exclusive sets and interviews from over the years starting on SUNDAY, JULY 26th through JULY 31st as NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL RADIO.

Exec. Producer of NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL JAY SWEET said, “I am so grateful and thrilled for this partnership between NEWPORT FOLK and SIRIUSXM. Back in APRIL, we made the incredibly emotional and difficult decision to cancel NEWPORT FOLK at a time when, with the state of the world, I felt like we needed the NEWPORT FOLK spirit of ‘togetherness’ more than ever. Which is why I’m so grateful that SIRIUSXM has offered us their megaphone to connect with our community and share the music with the ‘folk’ over their airwaves. Although it can’t replace the real thing, I hope that when you’re listening along, you feel that sense of connection and conviction of the fellow music lovers listening. I know I will.”

SIRUSXM PD MARYSUE TWOHY said, “To closely work with the NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL — now 60 years old — is a great honor where the history and the future of folk connect. From BOB DYLAN plugging in in 1965 to DOLLY PARTON’s 2019 splash, you can hear the common thread on NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL RADIO -- that thread is folk family. And it all started with a phone call in MARCH.”

