Settlement

The FCC's Media Bureau has settled violations by six major radio station companies of the online public inspection file rules involving late uploads of requests for political advertising time, requiring compliance plans but letting them off the hook without fines in the consent decrees.

ALPHA MEDIA USA LLC; BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP LICENSES, LLC; CUMULUS MEDIA NEW HOLDINGS INC.; ENTERCOM LICENSE, LLC; IHEARTMEDIA, INC.; and SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. agreed to implement and submit detailed compliance plans through at least DECEMBER 2021, and the Commission said that the companies had demonstrated compliance in first quarter 2020.

“It is critical that information about political advertising is transparent to the public and candidates for office,” said Media Bureau Chief MICHELLE CAREY. “Adherence to the requirements in the consent decrees will ensure compliance with the online political file rules during this election year.”

« see more Net News