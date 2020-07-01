Podcast Edition

Syndicated TV court show "LAUREN LAKE'S PATERNITY COURT" has been turned into a podcast by MGM TELEVISION and the AUDIOUP podcast production company as part of attorney and show host LAKE's expanded development deal with MGM, reports DEADLINE.

The podcast, which debuted the first of 20 episodes on THURSDAY (7/23), consists of repurposed audio from the TV series.

