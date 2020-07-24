Centennial

The WOMEN'S SUFFRAGE CENTENNIAL COMMISSION, the NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, and PRX are releasing two new weekly podcasts honoring the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving American women the right to vote.

Premiering AUGUST 5th and posting weekly through SEPTEMBER 16th are "AND NOTHING LESS: THE UNTOLD STORIES OF WOMEN’S FIGHT FOR THE VOTE,” co-hosted by ROSARIO DAWSON and RETTA, with guests including historian Dr. MARTHA S. JONES, journalist ELAINE WEISS, and MICHELLE DUSTER, great-granddaughter of IDA B. WELLS; and "THE MAGIC SASH," a fictional podcast with an 11-year-old boy and girl time-traveling to meet heroes of the movement, hosted by Olympic gold medal gymnast ALY RAISMAN and co-produced by the TRAX children's podcast network and GEN-Z MEDIA.

The shows are being accompanied by teaching materials and lesson plans for educators.

