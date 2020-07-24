Mississippi

The MISSISSIPPI DELTA NATIONAL HERITAGE AREA (MDNHA) has awarded the DELTA BLUES MUSEUM a grant for $8,095.

The funds were given to support the creation of an exhibit and accompanying website feature that will chronicle the history of the founding and development OF JACKSON-BASED TRUMPET RECORDS by LILLIAN MCMURRY and the success of its DELTA-based artists.

Museum Dir. SHELLEY RITTER said, "We are excited to have the opportunity to share the history of TRUMPET RECORDS and the amazing woman behind it, LILLIAN SHEDD MCMURRY.

"With no prior experience in the music industry, she opened a record store, launched a record label, and ran a recording studio where she produced, promoted, and engineered many Blues classics by artists such AS ELMORE JAMES, BIG JOE WILLIAMS, and SONNY BOY WILLIAMSON. We are grateful to the MISSISSIPPI DELTA NATIONAL HERITAGE AREA for making it possible for us to tell her important story."

MDNHA Exec./Dir. Dr. ROLANDO HERTS added, “MDNHA grants support learning opportunities for students, museums, documentary films, and the historic preservation of DELTA landmarks.

“Inspired by our partnership with the NATIONAL PARK SERVICE and our membership with THE ALLIANCE OF NATIONAL HERITAGE AREAS, we continue our work building and expanding a network of community resources and organizations that are promoting diverse engagement with MISSISSIPPI DELTA cultural heritage.”

Dr. HERTS is also the Dir. of THE DELTA CENTER FOR CULTURE AND LEARNING AT DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY, which serves as the management entity for MDNHA. For a fifth year, MDNHA has awarded more than $200,000 in grants for 12 projects focused on cultural heritage development in communities across the MISSISSIPPI DELTA.

