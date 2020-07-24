Mark Jason

Condolences to MERUELO MEDIA VP/Marketing DIANNA JASON on the passing of her husband, MARK JASON. JASON, a SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA commercial realtor, died WEDNESDAY (7/22) after suffering a heart attack.

DIANNA and MARK have two children, DELANEY and KELLAN.

MERUELO MEDIA owns Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106), Classic Rock KLOS, Rhythmic AC KDAY and Latin Urban KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES.

