Condolences To Meruelo Media's Dianna Jason On Passing Of Her Husband
July 24, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Condolences to MERUELO MEDIA VP/Marketing DIANNA JASON on the passing of her husband, MARK JASON. JASON, a SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA commercial realtor, died WEDNESDAY (7/22) after suffering a heart attack.
DIANNA and MARK have two children, DELANEY and KELLAN.
MERUELO MEDIA owns Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106), Classic Rock KLOS, Rhythmic AC KDAY and Latin Urban KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES.
