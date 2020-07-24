-
Joe Knox, Founder Of WJRZ/Monmouth-Ocean, NJ, Dies At 72
JOSEPH J. (JOE) KNOX, JR., the founder of WJRZ/MANAHAWKIN (MONMOUTH-OCEAN), NJ, died TUESDAY night (7/21) at 72, a day after his birthday.
KNOX, previously VP at CITY FEDERAL SAVINGS, founded the JERSEY SHORE BROADCASTING CORPORATION in 1974, signing on the station on JULY 4, 1976 and running it until selling to GREATER MEDIA in 2002. He later went into law enforcement as an elected State Constable with the PENNSYLVANIA State Constable's Office in NEW HOPE, PA and more recently resided in FLORIDA.
