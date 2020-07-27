Moving To Three New Homes

ZIMMER RADIO GROUP is moving the Sports format of newly-acquired KWTO-F (JOCK 98.7)/SPRINGFIELD, MO to an AM-FM-FM translator trimulcast, replacing the Adult Standards format of KBFL-A-F-K245CA. The move will take place in early AUGUST.

ZIMMER has a deal to buy the MEYER COMMUNICATIONS cluster in SPRINGFIELD and is taking over the stations under an LMA; The Sports format will be heard at 1060, the 96.9 FM translator, and the 99.9 FM full-power rimshot (which mostly covers the north side of the market), while the 98.7 frequency will launch a music format yet to be announced.

SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS baseball and DRURY UNIVERSITY athletics will continue to air on the JOCK on its new frequencies.

