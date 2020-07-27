Hire, Inspire, Motivate

Noted radio programmer and former RCS executive DWIGHT C. DOUGLAS is back with his fifth book, "How to Hire Great People – Tips, Tricks And Templates For Success" which is available TODAY (7/27) in coordination with his publisher KINDLE DIRECT PUBLISHING.

DOUGLAS explained, "It’s short, easy-to-read and will help you recruit, review and refocus your new workers into the style and culture of your company. Its release is timed to help America get back to work. 'How To Hire Great People' will help you locate, interview, hire and motivate employees to do great work. It will also help you manage turnover with suggestions about how to keep productive workers at your company. Employee inspiration makes a positive difference in our competitive world. How to Hire Great People covers everything, including testing, training, tricks and tips."

Find "How to Hire Great People – Tips, Tricks And Templates For Success" -- here.

« see more Net News