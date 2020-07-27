Randolph

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family friends and colleagues of W & B BROADCASTING CO. Classic Hits WAKY/LOUISVILLE afternoon driver JOHNNY RANDOLPH, who died on WEDNESDAY, JULY 22nd at the age of 78. He passed away in his sleep at his home in DANVILLE, KY after enduring health issues that had prevented him from working regularly since FEBRUARY.

A tribute posted to the station’s FACEBOOK page says RANDOOLPH was “the creative force of WAKY 790 AM thru the ’60s and ’70s, and, the heart and soul of today's WAKY … For us, and you his WAKY fans, JOHNNY will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered.”

RANDOLPH was the station’s PD from the mid ‘60s through 1979. From there, he went into ownership for some small KENTUCKY radio stations, before selling those stations and retiring in the mid ‘90s. He later came out of retirement and worked for another decade at stations in ROANOKE, NASHVILLE, HUNTSVILLE and EVANSVILLE, IN before retiring again. He emerged from retirement a second time two years later to do some consulting work, and then to re-join WAKY for afternoons.

Visitation will be held on WEDNESDAY, JULY 29th beginning 4p (ET) at THE SHOWROOM EVENT & PERFORMANCE VENUE (2405 Lebanon Rd., DANVILLE, KY). A service will be held THURSDAY, JULY 30th at 1p (ET) at the same location.

« see more Net News