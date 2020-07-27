Hail Regis Philbin

TV personality REGIS PHILBIN, who passed away FRIDAY NIGHT (7/24) of natural causes, one month short of his 89th birthday from natural causes, has been honored by the team at BENZTOWN, which has created a free audio tribute to him.

PHILBIN graduated from the UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME in 1953 with a degree in sociology before serving in the U.S. NAVY. PHILBIN got his start in show business as a page on NBC's "THE TONIGHT SHOW." He later hosted "THE REGIS PHILBIN SHOW" from San Diego, CA, before joining "THE JOEY BISHOP SHOW" as BISHOP's sidekick.

After a stint as host of a local LOS ANGELES TV talk show, PHILBIN became the co-host in 1983 of "THE MORNING SHOW" on WABC-TV. KATHIE LEE GIFFORD became PHILBIN's co-host in 1985, and in 1988 the show was syndicated and renamed. The duo continued hosting together until 2000, at which point Philbin hosted the show alone -- then called "Live with Regis" -- until he was joined by KELLY RIPA in 2001. He left the show in NOVEMBER 2011. PHILBIN was married to JOY PHILBIN since 1970 and was the father of four children.

This BENZTOWN audio tribute to REGIS PHILBIN was written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by TOM GREEN.

"Shotgun" Tom Kelly Knew Regis

Meanwhile, "SHOTGUN" TOM KELLY, a longtime friend of REGIS, was on KUSI-TV/SAN DIEGO to discuss the life and legacy of REGIS PHILBIN. Check it out, here.

