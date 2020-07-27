New Task Force Taking Shape

MUSICIANS ON CALL has announced the creation of a new DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION (DEI) TASK FORCE and invites all Advisory Council members who are interested in being part of this Task Force to submit an application by the end of day on FRIDAY, JULY 31st.

"MOC is committed to furthering our organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and are continuously evaluating ways to improve our organization to better serve the community," the group said. "With this, we are excited to announce the formation of MUSICIANS ON CALL’s DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION (DEI) TASK FORCE to help guide our journey towards becoming a more diverse and inclusive organization.

"This is a joint staff, volunteer, Advisory Council, and Board member-led committee that is dedicated to developing organizational strategies and best practices in regards to racial, social, sexual, and gender diversity, equity and inclusion."

This Task Force will meet regularly, recommend priorities and timelines for implementation of next steps, oversee the development of measures of success and methods for evaluating impact, and submit an annual impact report summarizing key milestones and learnings. Being a Task Force Leader is a one year commitment, and new leaders will be selected each year.

Check this out by clicking here to sign up.

