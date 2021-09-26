Island Hopper Songwriter Festival

iHEARTMEDIA and BMI revealed TODAY (7/27) that they have postponed the 7th annual ISLAND HOPPER SONGWRITER FEST, originally scheduled to take place on the beaches of FORT MYERS and SANIBEL, FL. The new dates will be FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th, 2021.

“After extensive consideration, and in light of the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the most prudent way to proceed,” said the beaches of FORT MYERS and SANIBEL Executive Dir. TAMARA PIGOTT. “We are just as disappointed as our songwriters and fans but we’re looking forward to next year.”

