Podcast

The UNITED STATES CONFERENCE OF MAYORS (USCM) has launched its own podcast, "AN AMERICAN BREAKTHROUGH," hosted by LOUISVILLE Mayor and USCM Pres. GREG FISCHER. The show will interview mayors from across the country discussing their biggest challenges; the debut episode features DAYTON Mayor and USCM VP NAN WHALEY and MIAMI Mayor and USCM Second VP FRANCIS SUAREZ.

FISCHER saod, "AMERICA is at a pivotal crossroads, and local leaders have an unprecedented opportunity to take on the critical, interconnected issues facing communities across the country. From police reform and racial justice to COVID-19 response and systemic poverty, mayors are committed to taking on these challenges and achieving our nation's innate promise of liberty, prosperity, and justice for all. This new podcast will help facilitate these important conversations, bringing together leaders and experts to discuss how we can together power an American breakthrough."

