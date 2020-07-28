Independent's Fox, Willis & Andriano.

Music industry veterans CARLO FOX, BENJAMIN WILLIS and JOSHUA ANDRIANO have teamed together to launch INDEPENDENT, an invite-only music distribution and media company founded to service a new generation of artist entrepreneurs. With an emphasis on supporting artist-owned streaming businesses, INDEPENDENT will work as an extension of artists and their teams to provide personalized DSP pitching, distribution, financing, data trends and creative marketing.

Commented co-founder and Head Of Strategic Relationships WILLIS, “It’s all about the client experience. We believe that special artists deserve something out of the ordinary. In a business focused on quantity, we choose quality."

INDEPENDENT’s members will retain ownership of their recordings, while being provided bespoke client services, supported by innovative technology solutions.

GM GABRIEL LISTER noted, “Every artist and project is a priority. The team behind INDEPENDENT aims to address many of the pain points experienced by their peers in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem."

INDEPENDENT believes the most exciting new cultures within music are genre-fluid and definitely individual, and its roster celebrates that. Over the past several months, in soft launch, INDEPENDENT has attracted a special niche of artist; those with mainstream ambitions paired with a desire to maintain control of their business and their rights.

Added CEO FOX, "INDEPENDENT provides a culturally aware and connected team that works for the artist, not the other way around."

Recent projects include celebrated alternative hip-hop icon THEOPHILUS LONDON's critically acclaimed "Bebey," bedroom-pop singer, songwriter and producer SHOFFY'S FLASH, the latest project by genre bending artist ZACK VILLERE and releases from super-producer and rapper RONNY J, indie R&B darlings OSHUN, and MALAYSIAN pop soul singer YUNA.

Explained Co-Founder and Head Of New Talent JOSHUA ANDRIANO, “We are excited at the opportunity to work side-by-side with exceptional artists to build their streaming businesses.”

