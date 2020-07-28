Sada Baby (Photo: Instagram)

SADA BABY has launched his BIG SQUAD imprint in partnership with ADA WORLDWIDE.

The deal means SADA BABY will be signing new talent and releasing creative projects including mixtapes and compilations with the support of the WARNER MUSIC GROUP entities.

ASYLUM RECORDS GM GABRIELLE PELUSO said, “SADA records new material at racehorse speed and he’s always ahead of the game, with an eye for what’s next.

"This venture gives him the space to cultivate artists and champion initiatives that inspire him, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it, along with ADA, who offers an incredible infrastructure that will allow SADA to feed his ever-growing fanbase.”

SADA BABY added, “This imprint is a culmination of the hard work my team and I have put in these past few years. With the support of my ASYLUM family and the ADA network, I have the opportunity to expand my profile as an innovative artist and pour resources into an exciting roster of young talent. BIG SQUAD is a movement, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

« see more Net News