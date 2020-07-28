Virtual In 2021

The CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION has canceled the in-person version of CES 2021 and will offer the annual convention as a virtual event JANUARY 6-9.

"Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in LAS VEGAS in early JANUARY 2021 to meet and do business in person,” said CTA Pres./CEO GARY SHAPIRO. “Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic -- and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences."

« see more Net News