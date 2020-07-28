Campaign Music

The controversy over politicians using popular music at their rallies and in campaign advertising has led the ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE to send a letter to Republican and Democratic campaign organizations asking that they stop using artists' music without their permission and establish policies requiring consent for the use of music in campaign contexts.

The letter to the REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE, DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE, and the parties' SENATE and HOUSE campaign committees said, "Every election cycle brings stories of artists and songwriters frustrated to find their work being used in settings that suggest endorsement or support of political candidates without their permission or consent.

"Being dragged unwillingly into politics in this way can compromise an artist’s personal values while disappointing and alienating fans -- with great moral and economic cost. For artists that do choose to engage politically in campaigns or other contexts, this kind of unauthorized public use confuses their message and undermines their effectiveness. Music tells powerful stories and drives emotional connection and engagement -- that’s why campaigns use it, after all! But doing so without permission siphons away that value."

The letter continued, "(W)e urge you to establish clear policies requiring campaigns supported by your committees to seek the consent of featured recording artists, songwriters, and copyright owners before publicly using their music in a political or campaign setting. Funding, logistical support, and participation in committee programs, operations, and events should be contingent on this pledge, and its terms should be clearly stated in writing in your bylaws, operating guidelines, campaign manuals, or where you establish any other relevant rules, requirements, or conditions of support.

"Please let us know by AUGUST 10th how you plan to accomplish these changes."

A statement from the ARA said, “We’ve seen so many artists and estates dragged into politics against their will and forced to take aggressive action to prohibit the use of their music -- usually songs that are broadcast during political rallies or used in campaign ads. It can confuse and disappoint fans and even undermine an artists’ long-term income -- and mostly, it's just not right. Politicians that want to represent the public trust must do better -- by seeking consent before exploiting an artist’s or songwriter’s image and work.

“Many of these artists have spent a lifetime making music that we all know and love. At the very least, it should be their choice -- especially in these hyper-partisan times. With so many creators raising concerns about this issue, it is time to take action and ensure our voices are heard.”

Signatories to the letter include AEROSMITH, ALANIS MORISSETTE, AMANDA SHIRES, ANCIENT FUTURE, ANDREW MCMAHON, ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE, THE B-52S, BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN, BLONDIE, BUTCH WALKER, CAKE, CALLIE KHOURI, COURTNEY LOVE, CYNDI LAUPER, DAN NAVARRO, DANIEL MARTIN MOORE, DUKE FAKIR, ELIZABETH COOK, ELVIS COSTELLO, ERIN MCKEOWN, FALL OUT BOY, GRANT-LEE PHILLIPS, GREEN DAY, GRETCHEN PETERS, IVAN BARIAS. JASON ISBELL, JEWEL, JOE PERRY, JOHN MCCREA, JOHN MELLENCAMP, KEITH RICHARDS, the KURT COBAIN estate, LERA LYNN, LIONEL RICHIE, LINKIN PARK, LORDE, LYKKE LI, MAGGIE VAIL, MARY GAUTHIER, MATT NATHANSON, MATTHEW MONTFORT, MICHELLE BRANCH, MICK JAGGER. OKKERVIL RIVER, PEARL JAM, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, PATRICK CARNEY, R.E.M., REGINA SPEKTOR, ROSANNE CASH, SHERYL CROW, SIA, STEVEN TYLER, T BONE BURNETT, TIFT MERRITT, THOMAS MANZI, and TRAIN.

