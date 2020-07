Villa

NASHVILLE-based songwwiter/producer DAVE VILLA has been signed to a joint global publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE (WCM), LEWIS PARK MUSIC PUBLISHING and EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING. VILLA has worked on projects and sessions for artists in a variety of genres, including DIERKS BENTLEY, DAVID ARCHULETA, NATALIE IMBRUGLIA and DAUGHTRY, among others.

