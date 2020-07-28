Dumke (l), Torpey (r)

NASHVILLE-based VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP (VMG) has hired ALEC DUMKE as Digital Strategy Dir. and promoted EVERETT TORPEY from Content Development Lead to Associate Dir. of Technology. DUMKE joins the team with a background in digital media and will focus on initiating company campaigns and maintaining its digital presence. TORPEY joined VMG with experience as a media buyer, advertising/media representative and videographer and has worked his way up at the company.

"Excited to have ALEC's media and digital strategy genius added as part of our artist offerings," said VMG CEO CORY B. SAVAGE. He continued, "EVERETT has already proven to be an intricate part of the overall big picture that VISIONARY MEDIA is bringing to the technology scene."

