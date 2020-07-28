Walker

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed Country and Pop songwriter JORDAN WALKER to a worldwide co-publshing agreement.

WALKER, who is based in NASHVILLE, formerly was half of the BBR MUSIC GROUP-signed duo WALKER MCGUIRE. He is a co-writer on the LUKE COMBS #1 “When It Rains It Pours,” and has also written songs recorded by Country artists MITCHELL TENPENNY and CASSADEE POPE.

SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON said, “I was first introduced to JORDAN as an artist, but I quickly learned what a remarkable gift he has for translating real-life emotions into song. This guy has a tremendous future ahead, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the SONY/ATV family.”

Added WALKER, “I moved to this town in 2012 to write songs. Somewhere on this wild ride, I lost that mindset and I’m glad to be back to doing what I love with RUSTY and his team at SONY/ATV behind me."

