KCRW/Los Angeles Offers Up Summer Club 2020
July 28, 2020
SANTA MONICA COLLEGE News/Music KCRW/LOS ANGELES is delivering an array of interactive virtual events under the moniker OF SUMMER CLUB 2020. Featured are weekly online segments with KCRW DJs, on-air hosts and a variety of special guest artists. The segments cover the gambit from music to trivia.
KCRW’s SUMMER CLUB is free to all members, with a donation of $1 or more for non-members.
Learn more here.
