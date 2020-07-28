Let's Have Fun!

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE News/Music KCRW/LOS ANGELES is delivering an array of interactive virtual events under the moniker OF SUMMER CLUB 2020. Featured are weekly online segments with KCRW DJs, on-air hosts and a variety of special guest artists. The segments cover the gambit from music to trivia.

KCRW’s SUMMER CLUB is free to all members, with a donation of $1 or more for non-members.

