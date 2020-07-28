Brett Eldredge (photo: Greg Noire)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's BRETT ELDREDGE will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of AUGUST. Beginning on MONDAY, AUGUST 3rd and continuing through FRIDAY, AUGUST 28th, ELDREDGE can be heard sharing stories and music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

“We are thrilled to partner with such an amazing artist for the month of AUGUST," said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Manager MICHAEL LEVINE. "BRETT ELDREDGE is a natural entertainer and has a huge following in the SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA community.”

“I love SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and I love KKGO,” said ELDREDGE. “I spend a lot of my

time around there, and getting to take over middays and play some great music for

everyone there is going to be amazing.”

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

