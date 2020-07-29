Unveils vTrade

vCREATIVE has introduced a new software product, vTrade, offering tracking and management of radio trade inventory.

“The broadcast industry is in a period of rapid transition, and we are here to enable our industry to successfully bridge to the new future,” said vCREATIVE CEO JINNY LADERER. “With vCREATIVE’s vTrade solution, we have created an offering that will bring CFOs and business managers the ability to fully assess the value of the trade they accept and monitor the effectiveness of its use.”

BONNEVILLE Corporate Controller/CPA MELISSA MITCHELL said, “vCREATIVE’s system allows us to keep real-time and accurate inventory of company assets. All transactions and approvals are now time-stamped which makes recordkeeping and reporting a breeze. Having the ability to track trade usage by client, AE, agency, and category cuts down on potential losses due unused or expired trade and the automated workflow makes the multiple departments that are involved with approving, accepting and managing trade more efficient and effective.”

