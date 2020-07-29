Cameron

RADIO ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5)/ATLANTA PM Drive host RYAN CAMERON will return to the air on MONDAY AUGUST 3rd.

CAMERON has been off the air for several months while recuperating from sepsis and heart valve surgery (NET NEWS 4/23).

CAMERON said, “Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same. Now it’s here, or should I say, I am."

RVP TIM DAVIS added, “I want to thank everyone who has held down the show in his absence, especially RASHAN ALI. Next week will be truly a homecoming and it will be great to have RYAN back.”

OM DEREK HARPER said, “Because of COVID-19, protests, and politics, it’s been a challenging time for many of our listeners. RYAN’s voice is needed now more than ever. We are extremely happy to welcome RYAN back behind the microphone to entertain and inform the ATL.”

CAMERON is a two-time EMMY AWARD winner and a member of THE GEORGIA RADIO HALL OF FAME.

