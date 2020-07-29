Inks Star Media Group

TRITON DIGITAL has inked Malaysia's STAR MEDIA GROUP for its streaming audio and podcast distribution, sales, and measurement services. STAR will use TRITON's streaming audio, Tap ad server, programmatic marketplace, audio SSP, Webcast Metrics/Podcast Metrics service, and OMNY STUDIO podcast management platform.

“The decision to partner with TRITON DIGITAL was an easy one, as their comprehensive and reliable suite of podcast and online audio technology is unmatched,” said STAR MEDIA GROUP CTO YEW JIN KANG. “We are proud to be working with their knowledgeable team, and look forward to leveraging their best-in-class technology to increase our revenue, further understand our listening audiences and how our content is being consumed, and to deliver an extraordinary audio and podcast experience for our radio stations online.”

“We are pleased to provide STAR MEDIA GROUP with the technology and support they need to continuously evolve and grow their online audio and podcast strategy,” said TRITON Managing Dir./Market Development and Strategy BENJAMIN MASSE. “We look forward to helping STAR MEDIA GROUP deliver an exceptional listening experience for their audience while generating meaningful advertising revenue.”

