New Site - Check It Out

While having nothing to do on the weekends or at night due to COVID-19, BENZTOWN head honcho DAVE "CHACHI" DENES and his team learned all about HTML and photoshop and uncorked a few bottles of great wine an reimagined and launched their redesigned new site, BENZTOWN.COM.

The site puts the user experience front and center in a modern upgrade that fully reflects what BENZTOWN is: a modern creative audio imaging agency. The new website was created by BENZTOWN and the EUROART team in CROATIA, and is a one-stop shop for radio professionals’ audio imaging, production, voiceover, programming, podcasting and jingle needs.

The dynamic audio and visual experience of the new BENZTOWN.COM is notably marked by its creative use of audio, highlighted prominently throughout the site. The website now hosts BENZTOWN’s two blogs for audio professionals: The Voiceover Blog and the Imaging Blog.

Check it out, here!

