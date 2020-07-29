Postponed Until 2021

Following last year’s KAABOO DEL MAR fest, promoters reached a multi-year agreement with the SAN DIEGO PADRES, and will rename the event KAABOO SAN DIEGO and relocate from the DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS AND RACETRACK to PETCO PARK.

“After much consultation with stakeholders in local government, artists and music industry friends, and members of the San Diego community, we know it is best and safest for everyone to look ahead and plan a bigger and bolder edition of KAABOO for SEPTEMBER of 2021,” a press release issued TUESDAY read.

