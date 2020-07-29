Hockey's Back

WESTWOOD ONE and NBC SPORTS will offer two national broadcasts of NHL qualifying series games along with its usual coverage of the STANLEY CUP playoffs as pro hockey returns to action in bubbles in TORONTO and EDMONTON.

The syndicator will air the CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS-EDMONTON OILERS game on SATURDAY (8/1) in EDMONTON and the PITTSBURGH PIRATES-MONTREAL CANADIENS game on AUGUST 5th in TORONTO. In addition, WESTWOOD ONE will air select games from the first two rounds of the playoffs, plus all games in the Conference Finals round and the complete STANLEY CUP Finals.

« see more Net News