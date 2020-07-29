Mo and Baby Jackson

Entercom Country WUSY/Chattanooga MD/afternoon co-host MELISSA "MO" WAGNER and husband BRAD welcomed a son last night (7/28). JACKSON LOGAN WAGNER was born at 10:09p, weighing 7 lbs, 5 oz. Mom and baby are both doing great. WAGNER's "MO & STYCKMAN" show also airs in mornings on sister Country station WLFP (94.1 THE WOLF)/MEMPHIS.

JACKSON is the fourth child for the couple. He joins siblings EASTON (9), LANDON (6) and AVERY (2).

