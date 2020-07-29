Helping The Community

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR (95.7 THE JET), announced today the inaugural "JODI & BENDER's Fill the Truck Food Challenge" had raised over 220,000 meals to benefit FOOD LIFELINE, a food network powered by FEEDING AMERICA, which distributes food to over 300 food banks, shelters and meal programs in the Western WASHINGTON area.

The newly-minted Mornings With JODI & BENDER brought back a popular SEATTLE food drive promotion that BENDER had done several times in the past around THANKSGIVING.

From JULY 15-22, the duo committed to broadcasting on the top of a 53-foot trailer truck until it had been filled with food for the community. Listeners were encouraged to stop by and donate non-perishable food items or make an online monetary donation. BENDER remained camped out on top of the truck day and night during the nine-day drive, which was parked outside a FRED MEYER supermarket location in nearby RENTON, WA.

BENDER said "With everything going on in and around our city, something needed to be done now. The demand is so high on our local food banks while the donations are at an all-time low. We knew we couldn't wait."

His morning co-host JODI added, "This food drive couldn't be timelier. So many people are experiencing food insecurity, many for the first time, and teaming up to help FOOD LIFELINE is the best way to do our part. Taking care of our neighbors is crucial during this hard time, and it gives people a chance to do their part, which couldn't be more important.'

FRED MEYER Director of Corporate Affairs JEFFERY TEMPLE said, "At FRED MEYER, we know that providing hunger solutions in the communities that we call home is now more important than ever. We are proud to partner with 95.7 THE JET and FOOD LIFELINE to help connect the dots between the community and the solution as part of our Zero Hunger/Zero Waste social impact plan. This endeavor has been a great example of how we can come together to make a real difference."

Other local organizations including OBERTO SPECIALTY MEATS, LICE CLINICS OF AMERICA, STAR RENTALS, CASCADIA GLOBAL SECURITY, DUNN LUMBER and SIGNARAMA REDMOND contributed to the success of the event.

