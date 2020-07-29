Benefiting The Scars Foundation On August 6th

Frontman SULLY ERNA of multi-platinum BMG rockers GODSMACK has gathered some of rock's top voices for his "Live From The Living Room" marathon fundraiser benefiting THE SCARS FOUNDATION on THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th at 8p (ET).

ERNA, who founded the foundation, will feature special sets from GODSMACK special and SULLY solo plus performances from AARON LEWIS of STAIND, BRENT and ZACH of SHINEDOWN, PAPA ROACH, MIKE and ADAM of SAINT ASONIA, NUNO BETTENCOURT and CLINT LOWERY of SEVENDUST.

"I had always looked for ways to give back and help others in some way after reaching certain levels of success in my life," said ERNA. "But I could never really figure out where to dedicate my time and attention and what was important to me, or where I even had experience to offer."

"One day I started thinking about my own life and being a survivor of such an extremely rough inner city and that's where all my experience was. It was all the battle wounds and scars I've carried that made me stronger and made me the man I am today. Instead of being ashamed of my imperfections, or hiding from them, I learned how to embrace them and grow from those experiences. I want to share that with people and lend my stories, my experiences, and my theories on how you can overcome challenging times rather than letting them ruin your life."

"And that's why the SCARS FOUNDATION is so important to me. It's personal. It's my life. And it's important that people who struggle with these mental health issues and 'imperfections' or 'Scars' as we call them, learn how to embrace them, and show them to the world loudly and proudly! I hope the work we do with TSF inspires people to come forward and share their stories so that those stories inspire more people to come forward and break the silence and internal struggles. Just remember you're not alone. And we're all imperfectly perfect. Just the way we're supposed to be!"

In addition to the livestream, a 10-day auction will advance the event with a variety of GODSMACK instruments bids that can be placed here. Proceeds from the live event and auction will benefit THE SCARS FOUNDATION. All donations made through THE SCARS FOUNDATION efforts will go to benefit those programs with a proven track record of effectiveness in addressing mental health issues.

Check out the livestream on ERNA's YOUTUBE channel and THE SCARS FOUNDATION FACEBOOK page.

« see more Net News